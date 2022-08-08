Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

JCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $55.10 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $389,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.9% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 84,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 395.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,116 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.6% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 52,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.5% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

