AIA Group Ltd Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after buying an additional 569,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,089,000 after buying an additional 305,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,487,000 after buying an additional 120,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,374,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,597,000 after buying an additional 89,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.79.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices Price Performance

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,291 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $177.25 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.64.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

