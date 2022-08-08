American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Oppenheimer

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 419.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital cut their price target on American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $148.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.38. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 21.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $72,621.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $72,621.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $194,870.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,973.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,110 shares of company stock valued at $436,477 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 61,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

