Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday.

Franchise Group Trading Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ FRG opened at $31.34 on Monday. Franchise Group has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 1,298.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $792,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

