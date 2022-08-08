CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.09% of Primo Water worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRMW. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Primo Water by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 566,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Primo Water by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 812,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 220,332 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of PRMW opened at $12.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -635.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Profile

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Recommended Stories

