CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 26,188 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 172.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,188 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10,648.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,474 shares in the last quarter. Snowhook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,933,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 976.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 722,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,654,000 after purchasing an additional 655,192 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 699,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,390,000 after acquiring an additional 497,506 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 710,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,008,000 after purchasing an additional 457,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

Insider Activity

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,110,307 shares of company stock valued at $81,621,609 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $37.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

