Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell Midstream Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $15.82 on Monday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 98.64% and a net margin of 97.11%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

