AIA Group Ltd Purchases 2,138 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.