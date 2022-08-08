Oppenheimer Boosts Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $320.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $27.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.21.

Cigna Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $281.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.57 and its 200-day moving average is $251.77. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $284.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,642 shares of company stock valued at $20,869,065 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

