Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.58.

Momentive Global Price Performance

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $7.64 on Monday. Momentive Global has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Momentive Global Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 1,138.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 156,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 143,748 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 206,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

