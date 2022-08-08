Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.98% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.58.
Momentive Global Price Performance
NASDAQ MNTV opened at $7.64 on Monday. Momentive Global has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.
Momentive Global Company Profile
Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.
