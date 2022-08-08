Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.53. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 136,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

