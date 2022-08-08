Oppenheimer Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $162.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $172.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.62% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.74.

Shares of APTV opened at $98.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.53.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,476,166,000 after buying an additional 488,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aptiv by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,804,869,000 after buying an additional 452,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,446,000 after buying an additional 225,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $620,626,000 after buying an additional 114,301 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

