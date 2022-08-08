Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Underperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 31,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $200,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,740,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,701,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 796,000 shares of company stock worth $6,643,713. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

