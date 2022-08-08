Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Underperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.38.
Rocket Companies Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 31,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $200,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,740,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,701,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 796,000 shares of company stock worth $6,643,713. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
