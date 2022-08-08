Susquehanna Cuts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,800.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,579.86.

Booking Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,924.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,932.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,140.69.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 98.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Booking by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

