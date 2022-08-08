StockNews.com Downgrades Medifast (NYSE:MED) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MED. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Medifast Stock Down 6.3 %

MED stock opened at $138.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Medifast has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $263.13.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 13.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 142.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

