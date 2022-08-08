Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Trading Down 3.1 %

TRMB opened at $68.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.