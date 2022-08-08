Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $150.00 at Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

WING has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.41.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $134.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 100.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Articles

