CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 193 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Entergy Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.38.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $117.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day moving average is $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

