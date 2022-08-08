CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Consumer Edge cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

CF Industries Price Performance

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $100.05 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

