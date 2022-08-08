Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stake Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,752 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.3 %

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.