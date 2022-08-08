Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,444 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,329,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,935,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $127.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

