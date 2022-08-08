IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $1,760,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $96.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $149.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day moving average is $108.26.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 90.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRL. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.