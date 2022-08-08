IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 64,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $44.51 on Monday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $57.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $890.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.70%.

RBCAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Republic Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

