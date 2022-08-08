Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,986 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,013 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 58,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SASR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SASR stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Articles

