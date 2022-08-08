IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 12.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth $235,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INVA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

INVA stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

