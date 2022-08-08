IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Andersons by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Andersons during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Andersons by 58.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

ANDE stock opened at $37.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.95%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

