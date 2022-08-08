IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $115,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $115,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $84.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average is $80.41. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $91.37.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Read More

