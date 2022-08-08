National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 8,687.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 158,930 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 39,189 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth $904,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth $4,812,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKY. Wedbush upgraded Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $66.05 on Monday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

