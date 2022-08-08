National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,847 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $37.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

