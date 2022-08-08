National Bank of Canada FI Grows Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 133.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 54,745 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth $112,000. Share Andrew L. bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $158,000.

Shares of HYT opened at $10.12 on Monday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

