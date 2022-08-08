National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 13,266 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 2,343.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,266 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,275,000 after buying an additional 1,569,106 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $576,318,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in GoDaddy by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,651,000 after purchasing an additional 399,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in GoDaddy by 5,741.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,613 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GDDY opened at $78.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,907. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

