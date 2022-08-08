Royal Bank of Canada Increases Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $125.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDOG. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.20.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,340.34 and a beta of 1.16. Datadog has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.82 and its 200 day moving average is $121.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,583,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,583,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $206,260.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,114.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,163 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,228 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Datadog by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,762 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $111,785,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.