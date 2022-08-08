Peraso (PRSO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 92.34%.

Get Peraso alerts:

Peraso Price Performance

Shares of PRSO stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. Peraso has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $51.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peraso

About Peraso

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peraso stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peraso Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRSO Get Rating ) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.83% of Peraso worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Peraso Inc operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.