Peraso (PRSO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 92.34%.
Peraso Price Performance
Shares of PRSO stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. Peraso has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $51.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peraso
About Peraso
Peraso Inc operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peraso (PRSO)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.