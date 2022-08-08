Cowen Trims Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Target Price to $36.00

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

DLX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Deluxe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Deluxe Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.25 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 90.23%.

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,638,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,281,000 after acquiring an additional 73,156 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,775,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 26,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,960,000 after buying an additional 57,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,707,000 after buying an additional 47,094 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Deluxe by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,736,000 after purchasing an additional 123,284 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

