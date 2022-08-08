Citigroup Raises CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target to $7.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered CommScope from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CommScope from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.

CommScope Price Performance

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. CommScope has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CommScope news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht purchased 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 17,887 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $145,063.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 209,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,217.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 87,814 shares of company stock worth $714,555 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,352,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 80.0% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after buying an additional 2,934,775 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in CommScope by 1,801.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

