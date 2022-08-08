Evoke Pharma (EVOK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 200.49% and a negative net margin of 418.04%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.
Evoke Pharma Price Performance
Shares of EVOK stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
