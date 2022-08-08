Akerna (KERN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 million. Akerna had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Akerna to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Akerna stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Akerna has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73.

KERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Akerna from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akerna stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) by 133.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of Akerna worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

