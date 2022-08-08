COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Citigroup

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

CMPS stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $49.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

About COMPASS Pathways

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.