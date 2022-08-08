COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Citigroup

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
CMPS stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $49.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
