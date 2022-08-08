Ondas (ONDS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ondas had a negative net margin of 1,017.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. On average, analysts expect Ondas to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ondas Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ONDS stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. Ondas has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

Ondas Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ondas by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ondas by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ondas by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ondas by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,317,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

