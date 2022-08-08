Ondas (ONDS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ondas had a negative net margin of 1,017.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. On average, analysts expect Ondas to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ondas Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of ONDS stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. Ondas has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $11.74.
Ondas Company Profile
Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.
