Immunocore (IMCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Immunocore to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.59. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 61.86% and a negative net margin of 295.99%. The firm had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, analysts expect Immunocore to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Immunocore Stock Performance
Immunocore stock opened at $54.40 on Monday. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90.
Institutional Trading of Immunocore
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.
Immunocore Company Profile
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
