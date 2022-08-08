Immunocore (IMCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Immunocore to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.59. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 61.86% and a negative net margin of 295.99%. The firm had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, analysts expect Immunocore to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Stock Performance

Immunocore stock opened at $54.40 on Monday. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80,472 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Immunocore by 20.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Immunocore by 92.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

IMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Immunocore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.