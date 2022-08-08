Piper Sandler Cuts Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Price Target to $55.00

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CUTR. Maxim Group increased their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens increased their price target on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Cutera from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cutera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Cutera Stock Performance

CUTR stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. Cutera has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.42 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 151.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cutera will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 996 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,604,763.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cutera by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cutera by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cutera by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cutera by 3.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cutera by 592.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

See Also

