Recruiter.com Group (RCRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Recruiter.com Group to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. Recruiter.com Group had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 208.02%. On average, analysts expect Recruiter.com Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Recruiter.com Group Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:RCRT opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Recruiter.com Group has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.63.

Insider Transactions at Recruiter.com Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recruiter.com Group

In related news, CFO Judy Krandel acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 71,902 shares of company stock worth $80,349. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Recruiter.com Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Recruiter.com Group worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Recruiter.com Group to $4.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

