Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CAPR opened at $4.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Capricor Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other Capricor Therapeutics news, Director David B. Musket sold 28,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $106,370.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,056.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capricor Therapeutics news, Director David B. Musket sold 17,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $78,921.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,871.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Musket sold 28,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $106,370.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,056.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 9.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.