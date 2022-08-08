Flotek Industries (FTK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Flotek Industries to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 74.25% and a negative return on equity of 105.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million.

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $1.23 on Monday. Flotek Industries has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Flotek Industries news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi acquired 20,000 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 77,947 shares of company stock worth $100,606. Insiders own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flotek Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 226,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Flotek Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

