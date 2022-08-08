Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KURA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $21.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kura Oncology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 56,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.