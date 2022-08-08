B. Riley Boosts Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target to $27.00

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.83.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.85. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 32.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 169,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 14,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.