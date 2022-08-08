Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 29.87%.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADES opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.
