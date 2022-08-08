Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 29.87%.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Advanced Emissions Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADES opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 91,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.