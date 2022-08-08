Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Aethlon Medical to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Aethlon Medical worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Aethlon Medical

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

