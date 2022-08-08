Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.50 million. On average, analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America Trading Down 1.4 %

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $277.61 million, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.

Insider Activity at Motorcar Parts of America

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

In related news, VP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $61,993.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,214.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after acquiring an additional 54,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 33.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,230,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,940,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

About Motorcar Parts of America

(Get Rating)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.