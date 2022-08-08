Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Cognition Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect Cognition Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $3.13 on Monday. Cognition Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGTX. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 23.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About Cognition Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

